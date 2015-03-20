Slipknot sons could keep band going for ever

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan hopes the band will keep going after all the original members are gone.

And he suggests the lineup could consist of the current men’s sons.

Two new touring members – not named but believed to be drummer Jay Weinberg and bassist Allessandro Venturella – were brought in ahead of the release of .5: The Gray Chapter last year.

Clown tells the BBC: “Don’t be surprised if, one day, nobody in the band will be in the band. It’ll all just be new people. I’ll be 80 and there’ll be a whole Slipknot thing moving.

“I mean, we’ve got two new guys now, man. You never know — my son might take over.”

An accomplished artist who produces Slipknot’s cover art, Crahan adds: “I’m always trying to figure out how to let it be for ever, kind of like a Van Gogh painting.

“They’re not just gonna take one of my album covers and stick it in the Louvre. But if we can keep it going, if we can keep the philosophy and the culture going, there’s no reason why kings and queens can’t take it over.”

Earlier this month, guitarist Mick Thomson was stabbed in the head during a knife fight with his brother. Although his injuries were described as serious, they were not life-threatening. Slipknot headline this year’s Download festival on Friday, June 12.