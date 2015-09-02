Slipknot Scream Park to host Aftershock party

Slipknot will open a ‘Scream Park’ in Sacramento in the run-up to Aftershock 2015.

The venue – which will be open from October 2 through to November 1 – hosts the festival’s pre-party on October 23, the day before the two-day music event kicks off in the city.

Slipknot’s Scream Park will be open to all those with tickets for the festival, which Corey Taylor and co are headlining.

The pre-party will feature horror entertainment and live music, with Hell Or Highwater giving a special live performance on the day. More acts will be announced in due course.

Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan are executive producers of the Scream Park which also features three haunted houses: Prepare For Hell, Clown’s Playhouse and Skin Ticket.

Marilyn Manson, Faith No More, Shinedown, Deftones, Bring Me The Horizon, Clutch and Jane’s Addiction are among the acts confirmed for the main festival.