Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne to headline Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2021

Returning for a third year, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2021 line-up. Scheduled to play the headline slots will be Slipknot, Rob Zombie and — breaking their 10 year hiatus — Mudvayne.

The event will take place on September 10-12 in Mansfield, Ohio, inside the allegedly haunted Ohio State Reformatory prison, made famous by the 1994 cult classic film The Shawshank Redemption.

In support will be A Day To Remember, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, The Hu, Mastodon, Halestorm, Beartooth, Fever 333 and many more.

Alongside the epic line-up, punters will be able to book appointments with more than 75 tattoo artists and attend free tours around the prison. Attendees will also be permitted to camp, and there’s even the return of the award-winning haunted house attraction Blood Prison. Sounds like a pretty spooky weekend.

Speaking about the festival, Slipknot’s Clown said: “After 20+ years on the road, it's always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon."

Danny Wimmer, founder of music festival company Danny Wimmer Presents, and recent partner of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, says: “We know firsthand what it's like to grow a high-concept festival from scratch, and the challenge of taking a great event to the next level. It always starts with the music, but you also need to create a great experience.

“We've been so impressed with Inkcarceration, and how quickly it became a must-see show on the festival calendar. Tattoos are such a central part of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle — something that fans are always talking about on our own socials — and it's such a unique location. I've toured the Ohio State Reformatory, and it's an experience you don't want to miss. DWP is excited to have the opportunity to bring Inkcarceration to that next level."

Single-day and weekend tickets for Inkcarceration 2021 are on sale now.

Check out the full line up below:

Friday, September 10:

Slipknot

Mastodon

Killswitch Engage

Steel Panther

The Hu

Ice Nine Kills

Badflower

Escape the Fate

New Years Day

Local H

Currents

Spite

Reach NYC

Damn Nation

Mollo Rilla

To Us Below

Dead Bundy

Berklee College of Music

Paul Bartolome

Saturday, September 11:

Mudvayne

A Day to Remember

Chevelle

Asking Alexandria

Pop Evil

August Burns Red

Crown the Empire

Bad Omens

Fame on Fire

Diamante

Saul

September Mourning

Dead Girls Academy

Along Came a Spider

Sink the Ship

Eclipsica

Ghosts of the Sun

Dead Engine

Atimera

Sunday, September 12:

Rob Zombie

Halestorm

Beartooth

Motionless in White

Fever 333

All That Remains

The Devil Wears Prada

Wage War

Attila

Fire From the Gods

Cory Marks

Stitched up Heart

A Killer's Confession

The Convalescence

Silent Theory

The Phoenix Within

Junexa

Saving Escape

Harmless Habit

Amun

And catch the festival's announcement trailer here: