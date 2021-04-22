Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne to headline Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2021

Returning for a third year, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2021 line-up. Scheduled to play the headline slots will be Slipknot, Rob Zombie and — breaking their 10 year hiatus — Mudvayne.
The event will take place on September 10-12 in Mansfield, Ohio, inside the allegedly haunted Ohio State Reformatory prison, made famous by the 1994 cult classic film The Shawshank Redemption.
In support will be A Day To Remember, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, The Hu, Mastodon, Halestorm, Beartooth, Fever 333 and many more.
Alongside the epic line-up, punters will be able to book appointments with more than 75 tattoo artists and attend free tours around the prison. Attendees will also be permitted to camp, and there’s even the return of the award-winning haunted house attraction Blood Prison. Sounds like a pretty spooky weekend.
Speaking about the festival, Slipknot’s Clown said: “After 20+ years on the road, it's always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon."
Danny Wimmer, founder of music festival company Danny Wimmer Presents, and recent partner of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, says: “We know firsthand what it's like to grow a high-concept festival from scratch, and the challenge of taking a great event to the next level. It always starts with the music, but you also need to create a great experience.
“We've been so impressed with Inkcarceration, and how quickly it became a must-see show on the festival calendar. Tattoos are such a central part of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle — something that fans are always talking about on our own socials — and it's such a unique location. I've toured the Ohio State Reformatory, and it's an experience you don't want to miss. DWP is excited to have the opportunity to bring Inkcarceration to that next level."
Single-day and weekend tickets for Inkcarceration 2021 are on sale now.
Check out the full line up below:
Friday, September 10:
Slipknot
Mastodon
Killswitch Engage
Steel Panther
The Hu
Ice Nine Kills
Badflower
Escape the Fate
New Years Day
Local H
Currents
Spite
Reach NYC
Damn Nation
Mollo Rilla
To Us Below
Dead Bundy
Berklee College of Music
Paul Bartolome
Saturday, September 11:
Mudvayne
A Day to Remember
Chevelle
Asking Alexandria
Pop Evil
August Burns Red
Crown the Empire
Bad Omens
Fame on Fire
Diamante
Saul
September Mourning
Dead Girls Academy
Along Came a Spider
Sink the Ship
Eclipsica
Ghosts of the Sun
Dead Engine
Atimera
Sunday, September 12:
Rob Zombie
Halestorm
Beartooth
Motionless in White
Fever 333
All That Remains
The Devil Wears Prada
Wage War
Attila
Fire From the Gods
Cory Marks
Stitched up Heart
A Killer's Confession
The Convalescence
Silent Theory
The Phoenix Within
Junexa
Saving Escape
Harmless Habit
Amun
And catch the festival's announcement trailer here: