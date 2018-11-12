Slipknot reveal new artwork and bonus disc for All Hope Is Gone reissue

Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone reissue will be unleashed on December 7.
The reissue is to mark the 10th anniversary of Slipknot's fourth album, which was the final full-length to feature founding members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray.
The new version will include a reimagined album cover (featuring the heads from the Psychosocial video) and a bonus disc of Slipknot's 2009 Madison Square Garden show.
The reissue is available to pre-order now in a variety of bundles with lithographs and t-shirts.
The new issue of Metal Hammer features world exclusive interviews with Corey Taylor, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and Joey Jordison reflecting on the making of All Hope Is Gone. You can order your copy of the magazine now.
Slipknot All Hope Is Gone reissue tracklist
Disc 1
1. .Execute.
2. Gematria (The Killing Name)
3. Sulfur
4. Psychosocial
5. Dead Memories
6. Vendetta
7. Butcher's Hook
8. Gehenna
9. This Cold Black
10. Wherein Lies Continue
11. Snuff
12. All Hope Is Gone
Disc 2 (live at Madison Square Garden 2009)
1. (sic)
2. Eyeless
3. Wait And Bleed
4. Get This
5. Before I Forget
6. The Blister Exists
7. Dead Memories
8. Left Behind
9. Disasterpiece
10. Purity
11. Everything Ends
12. Psychosocial
13. Duality
14. People = Shot
15. Surfacing
16. Spit It Out