Slipknot reveal new artwork and bonus disc for All Hope Is Gone reissue

Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone reissue will be unleashed on December 7.

The reissue is to mark the 10th anniversary of Slipknot's fourth album, which was the final full-length to feature founding members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray.

The new version will include a reimagined album cover (featuring the heads from the Psychosocial video) and a bonus disc of Slipknot's 2009 Madison Square Garden show.

The reissue is available to pre-order now in a variety of bundles with lithographs and t-shirts.

The new issue of Metal Hammer features world exclusive interviews with Corey Taylor, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and Joey Jordison reflecting on the making of All Hope Is Gone. You can order your copy of the magazine now.

Slipknot All Hope Is Gone reissue tracklist

Disc 1

1. .Execute.

2. Gematria (The Killing Name)

3. Sulfur

4. Psychosocial

5. Dead Memories

6. Vendetta

7. Butcher's Hook

8. Gehenna

9. This Cold Black

10. Wherein Lies Continue

11. Snuff

12. All Hope Is Gone

Disc 2 (live at Madison Square Garden 2009)

1. (sic)

2. Eyeless

3. Wait And Bleed

4. Get This

5. Before I Forget

6. The Blister Exists

7. Dead Memories

8. Left Behind

9. Disasterpiece

10. Purity

11. Everything Ends

12. Psychosocial

13. Duality

14. People = Shot

15. Surfacing

16. Spit It Out