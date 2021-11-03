Slipknot launch mysterious NFT website featuring snippets of new music

Slipknot have launched a new website that appears to feature nine snippets of new studio recordings by the band.

The Website, thechapeltownrag.com features nine animated images, each of which plays a short audio clip when selected. Each animation appears to be associated with an NFT (non-fungible token), although all are currently flagged as 'sold out.' There's also a link to a wallet on the WAX blockchain, an online ecosystem used previously by artists including Megadeth and Babymetal to manage their NFT releases. Peculiarly, the website is registered to a business address in West Yorkshire.

In June, Slipknot percussionist Clown spoke to Metal Hammer about the band's new music, saying it was similar in tone to their classic Iowa album.

"This one is a cobra in a basket," he boasted. "You can either know how to play the instrument, or you can take the circumstance. This is real. But you’re gonna open the basket. You’re going to play, you’re going to charm and be charmed.

“What are you going to do when you’re the Clown and you’re stuck at home? I got busy writing. We got busy thinking and feeling. We got busy loving and taking it in. I had the leisure to do it in my own sanctuary and have beautiful people show up and just eat peppers from my garden after writing music."

Two weeks ago Slipknot announced that they'll be livestreaming this Friday's Knotfest show in Los Angeles. Their performance at the Banc of California Stadium will be broadcast across the known world, giving ‘maggots’ the globe over the opportunity to enjoy a line-up that also stars Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended. Tickets start at $15.