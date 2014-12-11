Slipknot Fehn says moshing is a form of bullying

Slipknot’s Chris Fehn says moshing has become a form of bullying.

The percussionist believes selfish fans are ruining the experience for others and turning the moshpit into an intimidating place – when it should create an inclusive atmosphere.

Fehn tells Music Review: “I think, especially in America, moshing has turned into a form of bullying. The big guy stands in the middle and just trucks any small kid that comes near him. They don’t mosh properly anymore.

“It sucks because that’s not what it’s about. Those guys need to be kicked out. A proper mosh pit is a great way to be as a group and dance, and just do your thing.”

Fehn adds that he is a fan of the current vinyl revival and says he feels the format brings listeners closer to the music.

He says: “I grew upon vinyl. I love just holding an album. I think this resurgence is cool. There is nothing like watching the record spin. The whole experience with records is just great – opening them up, handling all the sleeves inside.

“I enjoyed having to take care of the vinyl; I think it brings you closer to the music when you have to physically take care of it. Downloading a record these days is just indestructible – you lose the routine.”

Slipknot released new album .5: The Gray Chapter in October. Next year, they bring their Prepare For Hell tour with Korn and King 810 to the UK and Ireland.

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena

Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 20: Manchester Arena

Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena