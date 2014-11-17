Slipknot, Faith No More confirmed for Hellfest 2015

Slipknot, Scorpions and Faith No More have been announced as main stage headliners for next year's Hellfest Open Air festival.

Organisers of the French event released their full line-up today, with Judas Priest, Motorhead, ZZ Top, Anthrax, Korn and Marilyn Manson among the other main stage acts confirmed.

The three-day festival takes place in Clisson, France on the weekend of 19, 20 and 21 June.

Other highlights include Meshuggah, Slash, Limp Bizkit, Ace Frehley and Billy Idol.

Tickets and the full line-up are available from the Hellfest website.