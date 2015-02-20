Taylor boasts: I can change baby's nappy in 15 seconds

Corey Taylor says his top secret talent is the ability to change a baby’s nappy in 15 seconds.

It’s just one of the many skills he’s picked up over his life, and he’s grateful for each of them.

The Slipknot frontman tells X3M: “I can change a diaper in 15 seconds – and I mean clean, gone, in, done, boom, pants back on. I’m a good dad, hopefully.”

He adds: “I taught myself how to cook after my first marriage ended, and I figured out I was adept at it. My problem is I can only cook for four or 40. There’s nothing in between. I make giant table-sized lasagnes and there’s tons left over.

Taylor reflects: “When you hit a certain age you start figuring out, ‘I don’t know how to do that,’ and you figure out how to do it.”

He’s also picked up talents through his musical career, including acting, presenting and writing books and comics. He says: “I just love all the interests I have. I don’t know if I’m even good at half this shit – but just the fact that I get the opportunity, it’s fucking insane.”

Earlier this week Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn hailed their maggot fanbase, saying: “These people are going to run the world one day.” The band recently wrapped up the UK leg of their Prepare For Hell tour in support of latest album .5: The Gray Chapter.