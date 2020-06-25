Slipknot celebrate their early days with Welcome To Our Neighbourhood stream

Slipknot have announced plans to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their debut album.

Tomorrow night (June 26) at 5pm EST (10pm BST) the band will stream their home movie collection Welcome To Our Neighborhood on the official Knotfest channel.

The film features home footage from the band’s early days and includes live performances of tracks including Wait And Bleed, Surfacing and Scissors, along with interviews from the time.

In addition, Slipknot have also released a new range of exclusive merch under the banner Official Quarantine Merch Capsule. The range is available through the official Slipknot online store.

The stream of Welcome To Our Neighborhood tomorrow is a continuation of a series of Knotfest Online events which have been streamed through the website during the lockdown featuring artists including In Flames, Suicide Silence and Code Orange.

The decision to run online entertainment for fans came after Slipknot’s North American Knotfest Roadshow was called off due to the pandemic, with both Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea also shelved.