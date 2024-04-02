Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed to headline Rocklahoma 2024, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Kerry King and more also confirmed

Rocklahoma Festival has announced its lineup for 2024, and it's packing what may just be the biggest bill in the event's entire history. Headlining this year's fest, which takes place from August 30 to September 1 at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, will be Avenged Sevenfold (headlining the Friday night), Disturbed (Saturday) and Slipknot (Sunday).

Also confirmed to be playing headline sets across the weekend are Evanescence (Friday), A Day To Remember (Saturday) and Lamb Of God (Sunday), with Halestorm, Skillet, Mastodon, Anthrax, Clutch, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, Pop Evil, Kim Dracula and many more also announced for the lineup so far.

“Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year," says the nu metal icons' frontman, David Draiman. "Fresh off our sold out North American and Australian tour and our #1 song Don't Tell Me, featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now. We can’t wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there...”

“Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same,” adds Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of rock heavyweights Halestorm. “We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock ’n Roll family!”

Tickets for Rocklahoma 2024 go on sale from www.Rocklahoma.com at Friday April 5 at 10am CT. See the full confirmed lineup so far via the official poster below.

(Image credit: DWP)