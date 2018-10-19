Slipknot will bring some metal mayhem to the Iowa State Fair next summer

Slipknot will play at the Iowa State Fair next summer.

It’ll be the first time the band have played at the event in their home state, and they’ll perform at the Grandstand on August 10, 2019.

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan tells the Des Moines Register: “I’m gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair. It makes no sense why we haven't played here this long into Slipknot. It's fabulous.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on November 2.

Next year is shaping up to be the year of Slipknot, with their as-yet-untitled new album expected to drop at some point.

Earlier this week, frontman Corey Taylor checked in with an update on how the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter is shaping up after they previously reported they had 20 demos in play

Taylor exclusively told Metal Hammer: “Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good. It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.

“At a time when most bands are slowing down, I think we’ve written our heaviest song – one of them anyway – on this new album.”

Slipknot have teamed up with the Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction for a horror-themed event in their home town of Des Moines, Iowa, with this weekend dedicated to a very special VIP experience.

A member of Slipknot will personally guide you through the gruesome Slaughterhouse, while there will also be meet and greet sessions with the band and exclusive merchandise bundles available.

