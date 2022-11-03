Slipknot announce 2023 European tour

Slipknot have announced a European tour for summer 2023. The Iowan nine-piece will take critically acclaimed (but, for fans, surprisingly divisive) new album The End, So Far on the road for nine dates across June that'll take in stops in Austria, Czechia, Switzlerand, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Belgium and, finally, two dates in Germany.

Interestingly, there is certainly scope for Slipknot to fit in a headline set at the UK's Download Festival during the tour, given that Download runs from June 8-11 and Slipknot currently have June 9 and June 11 free. Frontman Corey Taylor recently confirmed that he cannot confirm nor deny that Slipknot are headlining Download this year. Take from that what you will.

Either way, Slipknot's currently confirmed European dates for 2023 are as follows:

June 7 Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 8 Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

June 10 Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield

June 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 14 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

June 16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

June 17 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 21 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena