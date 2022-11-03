Slipknot announce 2023 European tour

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Slipknot have announced a series of European dates taking place next summer!

Slipknot
(Image credit: Jonathan Weiner)

Slipknot have announced a European tour for summer 2023. The Iowan nine-piece will take critically acclaimed (but, for fans, surprisingly divisive) new album The End, So Far on the road for nine dates across June that'll take in stops in Austria, Czechia, Switzlerand, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Belgium and, finally, two dates in Germany.

Interestingly, there is certainly scope for Slipknot to fit in a headline set at the UK's Download Festival during the tour, given that Download runs from June 8-11 and Slipknot currently have June 9 and June 11 free. Frontman Corey Taylor recently confirmed that he cannot confirm nor deny that Slipknot are headlining Download this year. Take from that what you will.

Either way, Slipknot's currently confirmed European dates for 2023 are as follows:

Slipknot European tour dates 2023

June 7 Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
June 8 Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People
June 10 Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield
June 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 14 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
June 16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
June 17 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
June 20 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 21 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

