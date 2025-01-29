"This song is a reminder of how we started but it’s also the first part of a new story we want to tell." Ten years after they began work on it, Sleigh Bells release new single Wanna Start a Band?, and share North American tour dates

"Come out, cut a rug, sweat with us"

Sleigh Bells
Sleigh Bells, the American noise-pop duo featuring former Poison The Well guitarist Derek Miller and vocalist Alexis Krauss, have released a new single, Wanna Start a Band?, which they first began work on over a decade ago.

Talking about the band's first new release in four years, Krauss says, "In 2008 while eating at a restaurant in Brooklyn with my mom, our server, Derek, wasted very little time asking me, essentially, ‘Wanna start a band?' Hard to believe that almost 17 years later we are still hyped and obsessively making records together.

"Derek started messing with the riff for this song around 2014 - it needed a lot of work, but a spark was there. We had a band by then but didn’t know how long it would last. For us, this song is a reminder of how we started, but it’s also the first part of a new story we want to tell - more on that very soon! We hope you will come along for the ride."

The band have also announced North American tour dates, for May/June.

The duo will bring the noise to:

May 07: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ
May 09: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
May 10: Solana Beach Belly Up, CA
May 13: San Francisco August Hall Music Hall, CA
May 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
May 17: Vancouver Hollywood Theatre, Canada
May 19: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA
May 21: Denver Summit, CO
May 23: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
May 24: Dallas Granada Theater, TX
May 25: Austin Mohawk, TX
May 28: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL
May 29: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
May 30: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Jun 01: Atlanta Terminal West, GA
Jun 02: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC
Jun 03: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Jun 05: Washington D.C. 9:30 Club
Jun 06: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Jun 07: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 10: Toronto Axis Club Theatre, Canada
Jun 11: Detroit El Club, MI
Jun 12: Chicago Metro, IL
Jun 14: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN
Jun 15: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

