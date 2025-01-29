"This song is a reminder of how we started but it’s also the first part of a new story we want to tell." Ten years after they began work on it, Sleigh Bells release new single Wanna Start a Band?, and share North American tour dates

Sleigh Bells, the American noise-pop duo featuring former Poison The Well guitarist Derek Miller and vocalist Alexis Krauss, have released a new single, Wanna Start a Band?, which they first began work on over a decade ago.

Talking about the band's first new release in four years, Krauss says, "In 2008 while eating at a restaurant in Brooklyn with my mom, our server, Derek, wasted very little time asking me, essentially, ‘Wanna start a band?' Hard to believe that almost 17 years later we are still hyped and obsessively making records together.



"Derek started messing with the riff for this song around 2014 - it needed a lot of work, but a spark was there. We had a band by then but didn’t know how long it would last. For us, this song is a reminder of how we started, but it’s also the first part of a new story we want to tell - more on that very soon! We hope you will come along for the ride."

Listen to the single below:

YouTube Watch On

The band have also announced North American tour dates, for May/June.



The duo will bring the noise to:

May 07: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

May 09: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

May 10: Solana Beach Belly Up, CA

May 13: San Francisco August Hall Music Hall, CA

May 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 17: Vancouver Hollywood Theatre, Canada

May 19: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

May 21: Denver Summit, CO

May 23: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

May 24: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

May 25: Austin Mohawk, TX

May 28: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

May 29: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

May 30: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL



Jun 01: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Jun 02: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jun 03: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jun 05: Washington D.C. 9:30 Club

Jun 06: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 07: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 10: Toronto Axis Club Theatre, Canada

Jun 11: Detroit El Club, MI

Jun 12: Chicago Metro, IL

Jun 14: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Jun 15: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

