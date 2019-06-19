Sleeping With Sirens return with new album and video

Sleeping With Sirens have revealed that they’ll release their new studio album in the coming months.

The follow-up to 2017’s Gossip is titled How It Feels To Be Lost and it’s set to arrive on September 6 via Sumerian Records.

To mark the announcement, the Florida outfit have shared a video for the lead track Leave It All Behind, which the band premiered during their set at Bring Me The Horizon’s All Points East festival in London last month.

How It Feels to Be Lost was recorded at MDDN Studios in Los Angeles and co-produced by Zakk Cervini and Matt Good.

Sleeping With Sirens will head out on tour across North America later this month and will also appear at the Rockstar Disrupt Festival, the Vans Warped Tour, Exit 111 and Las Rageous this summer.

Sleeping With Sirens: How It Feels To Be Lost

1. Leave It All Behind

2. Never Enough

3. How It Feels To Be Lost

4. Agree To Disagree

5. Ghost

6. Blood Lines

7. Break Me Down

8. Another Nightmare

9. PS Missing You

10. Medicine

11. Dying To Believe