Slipknot announce first two festival headline sets of 2025

Slipknot will headline the 2025 editions of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, it has been announced.

The sibling weekenders will be held during the same dates, June 6 to 8, at Nürburg and Nuremberg respectively in Germany.

Tickets to both events are now available to purchase.

The slots are the first 2025 tour dates that Slipknot have announced.

They will follow a stacked 2024 for the nu metal juggernauts, who are spending this year celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The band played a handful of shows in May, including an intimate California performance that marked the live debut of new drummer Eloy Casagrande.

They will return to the road with a headlining North American run from August to October, followed by a short string of South American dates.

Slipknot will then head to Europe for some arena shows, with support coming from modern metal maestros Bleed From Within.

See the full list of the band’s confirmed concerts and buy tickets below.

Percussionist and co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has teased that Slipknot will also play some as-yet-unannounced intimate concerts this year, and that the Slipknot album will be performed in its entirety.

“Are you joking right now?” the musician told Kerrang! when asked if it will be played in full.

“You’re talking about the anniversary of one of the greatest metal albums to ever release in the thought process known as reality, and you think this 54-year-old man who just told you ‘I’m going out the way I came in’, you think for one moment that this album isn’t going to be played in its entirety in front of, like, a hundred people, 200 people, 300 people, 50,000 people.

“I’m not going to live forever, man. Neither is everybody else. Things are changing very quickly. I ain’t got no more time to fuck around.”

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.