Slayer’s The Repentless Killogy set for one-night only cinema release

It’s been revealed that Slayer’s The Repentless Killogy will be screened in cinemas around the world for one-night only later this year.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Trafalgar Releasing, Nuclear Blast Records and Prime Zero Productions and brings together the band’s performance from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

The Repentless Killogy will be released on Blu-ray and digital formats on November 8, while the soundtrack from the show will also be available the same day on 2CD, 2LP and streaming platforms.

And it’s now also been revealed that it’ll hit 1500 theatres on November 6 – giving Slayer fans the chance to see it on the big screen ahead of its official home release later that same week.

Nuclear Blast’s Gerardo Martinez says: “When Slayer, the RSE family, director BJ McDonnell and I were talking about how thrilled we were with the outcome of the three videos from Repentless, never did we imagine that what we had in our hands was basically this piece of brutality that would end up in movie theatres world-wide.

“Everything from matching Slayer’s ferocity and heaviness in video form, to expanding into a longer narrative and live show has created the perfect Slayer atmosphere.

“We are beyond thrilled to give fans around the world the opportunity to join us on November 6 to witness a pure slab of fuckin’ insanity!"

Tickets for the cinema screening will go on sale from October 9.

It’s also been reported that since their farewell tour got under way in May 2018, more than $10 million-worth of Slayer merchandise has been sold.

Rick Sales Entertainment Group’s Ernie Gonzalez tells Pollstar: “You’re not supposed to see Slayer shirts on Kardashians or basketball players rocking Slayer t-shirts as they walk into the arena on TV. That wasn’t supposed to happen.

“If you said that 30 years ago, nobody could have fathomed that. The awesome thing is they never had to sacrifice any artistic integrity, never tried to tone themselves down to conform or meet the standards of what the music business feels is the best path to success.”

Slayer are currently on the South American leg of their final tour and will return to the US for their last-ever run of shows, culminating with two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30.

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

1. Delusions Of Saviour

2. Repentless

3. The Antichrist

4. Disciple

5. Postmortem

6. Hate Worldwide

7. War Ensemble

8. When The Stillness Comes

9. You Against You

10. Mandatory Suicide

11. Hallowed Point

12. Dead Skin Mask

13. Born Of Fire

14. Cast The First Stone

15. Bloodline

16. Seasons In The Abyss

17. Hell Awaits

18. South Of Heaven

19. Raining Blood

20. Chemical Warfare

21. Angel Of Death