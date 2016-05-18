Slayer to take over San Diego Comic-Con

Slayer are set to take over this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego in July.

The thrash metal outfit will perform at the House Of Blues on July 21. Tickets can be purchased via their official website and are available from May 20.

Guitarist Kerry King says: “I can’t believe Comic-Con are gonna let us shred the House Of Blues San Diego. It will definitely be a night of fury and intensity that the city won’t soon forget.

“We will be coming off a seven week European run, so Slayer’s guns will be blazing.”

They’ll hold two exclusive signings at the Dark Horse Comics booth (no.2615) and at the Nuclear Blast records booth (no.501) on July 22.

The band will also display their ‘Cradle To Grave’ bike range with BMX brand Subrosa at the show – which includes Slayer Balance, Slayer 20, Slayer 26, and the Slayer Urban Terrain Bike. The collection will launch worldwide in October.

Slayer recently announced a North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel.

Slayer/Anthrax/Death Angel North American tour 2016

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX