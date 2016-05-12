Slayer BMX to launch as part of collaboration with Subrosa

A range of Slayer branded bikes have been revealed by manufacturer Subrosa.

The Slayer Cradle To Grave range of bicycles will be available worldwide from October of this year, including a 20-inch BMX, a 26-inch cruiser and a 700cc fixed gear urban terrain hybrid.

Subrosa will also launch a limited edition Thunderbeast X Slayer frame and a Pivotal seat.

Subrosa say: “We couldn’t think of a bigger way to celebrate our 10th year as a brand than teaming up with Slayer to create some of the most badass BMX bikes ever seen.

“BMX has always had love for metal. Whether it’s in the headphones of riders ripping through town, background music during a contest run, or the soundtrack to some of the most famous and influential video parts, Slayer has been a huge piece of it all.

“We are humbled and honoured to be teaming up with Slayer on this project. We wanted to create bikes that BMX riders could use and abuse, and we had to do justice to Slayer and their fans by creating a look that would represent the band, and stand out from anything we’ve done before.”

The firm adds: “The Cradle To Grave theme in this collaboration project will embrace audiences from all ages because once you are a Subrosa or a Slayer fan, you are a fan for life.”

Slayer this week announced a North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel.

Slayer/Anthrax/Death Angel North American tour 2016

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX