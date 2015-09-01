Slayer classic gets turned to shit

Comedy act State Of The Fart have put Slayer in the shit - by releasing a spoof cover of Raining Blood.

The Israeli group have released a video for their version, entitled Shitting Mud. Their scatological take on the thrash giants’ 1986 classic features toilet humour, fake poop, updated lyrics and hand farts.

Frontman Guy First sings and mimics the guitar sound with farting noises made by his hands.

It’s not the first time Raining Blood has been the subject of parody tribute – it was last year reimagined as Raining Bleach by sock-puppet band Stayner last year.

Slayer have just released a stream of new track Cast The First Stone ahead of the launch of 11th album Repentless on September 11.