Slayer's King slammed for slating label

Slayer’s Kerry King has sparked anger after disparaging remarks about the quality of artists playing on the Victory Records Stage at the Mayhem Festival in the US.

The thrash icons are headlining the travelleing event – but the guitarist recently insisted the festival “wasn’t booked correctly.”

King told Metal Insider: “Usually there’s the main stage, a second stage, a third stage, and then that piece of shit record stage. What they’re calling a second stage is at best a fourth stage, They’re wondering why people aren’t showing up. I think they waited too long, and all the talent took gigs in Europe.”

His comments have generated angry responses from artists signed to Victory.

Jungle Rot frontman Dave Matrise tells Live Metal: “There’s a lot of people, including myself, that have a lot of money invested in this tour. And here’s this guy, and he opens his mouth and sabotages the tour. And then he talks shit about Victory Records. If it wasn’t for Victory getting this stage, this tour would have never even happened.”

He says of King: “If he’d get off the bus once in a while instead of charging $20 for a picture or a signing or whatever the hell he does, he’d probably see that there’s some really good talent out there.”

Labelmate Joey Simpson of Kissing Candice adds: “Who’s he to call us that? He started out one day, too, driving around in a van. Just because we’re in band, it doesn’t mean we’re getting rich.

“We’re just trying to make a name – and he’s just slandering it and the Victory Records name.”

Event co-founder Kevin Lyman was forced to apologise earlier this month after saying “grey, bald and fat” metal bands were turning fans away from live music.

The festival has four dates remaining:

