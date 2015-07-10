Mayhem boss sorry for 'fat, bald' metal jibe

Mayhem Festival boss Kevin Lyman has apologised for saying “grey, bald and fat” metal bands are turning fans away from live music.

The co-founder of the Rockstar-sponsored event, as well as the Vans Warped Tour, said this week that ageing metal bands demanded big fees to be on bills and that there was no community spirit, like that which exists in the punk scene.

He has since issued a statement via Blabbermouth, apologising for speaking his mind and insisting that the challenges associated with booking bigger acts won’t put him off.

Lyman says: “There has been a lot of talk on the internet about an interview that was done by me a few weeks ago — and I said some things to a reporter that I now regret. In a nutshell, the problem is I was never talking about Mayhem — I was talking about metal scene as a whole.

“Let me go on record saying that I support heavy metal and producing music events has been my whole career. We do strive to work our hardest to keep this Mayhem train rolling and it only works with the support of all of us and I’m apologising for conveying my deepest concerns on the record.

“Bottom line, we need headliners to put on a production of this magnitude. We need the larger bands also so that we can fulfil our responsibility to not only bring you headliners and the up-and-comers – who are the future – but to also continue to maintain our status as the only touring heavy metal amphitheater festival of this size in North America.

“Please accept my apology and thanks for all of your support.”

The Mayhem festival is this year headlined by Slayer and runs until August 2.