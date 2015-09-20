Slayer issue Cast The First Stone studio clip

Slayer have released a behind-the-scenes studio clip of the band recording their track Cast The First Stone.

The song is included on the band’s latest album Repentless, which was released on September 11. In the clip, guitarist Kerry King explains how he wrote the song during a brief spell of rest in Greece.

King says: “We had three days off in Athens. We lost a show in Turkey because of political unrest so we went straight to Greece and I went, ‘You know what, I’m gonna use this time to write a song.’

“There’s where I wrote Cast The First Stone. The whole tune, I finished it in Greece. If we ever play that song in Greece, I’m sure they’re gonna like that song because I wrote it there.”

Slayer released their prison-themed promo video for the album’s title track this month. It stars Machete actor Danny Trejo. They begin a European tour in October.