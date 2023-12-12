A brewery in New Zealand have invented a machine that dispenses free beer to guitarists – but only if it thinks they're good enough.

Panhead Custom Ales, a company based in NZ's capital city of Wellington, have created the device – called 'Slay to Pay' – which uses AI fingerprinting to rate guitarists' shedding ability in real time. And if it deems a musician's skill level to be appropriate, it'll dispense the booze.

“It's essentially a souped-up Guitar Hero for adults,” says Panhead Custom Ale's Head of Brand and Creative Rebecca Sinclair. “As far as we know, this is a first-of-its-kind machine with some pretty cool new tech and the best kind of reward for those willing to give it a go.

"The machine was the perfect combination of a couple of our favourite things, cold beer and really loud music. We gave it its first run at the Panhead Rolling Stone Music Awards and it turns out it's pretty ruthless. It rejected some of the best guitarists in the country."

In other news of possible interest to Louder readers, Panhead Custom Ales have produced a Black Sabbath Beer, a barley wine with an 11% ABV.

"There's an elemental darkness at the heart of this massive Black Barley and Rye Wine. You can feel it wafting rich, dark fruit up from the glass with powerful overtones of tobacco and bourbon," say the company. "We think its strength and uncompromising character also pay considerable tribute to the rock and roll originators of the name."