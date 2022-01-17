Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators release exuberant single Call Off The Dogs

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released Call Off The Dogs, the third single to be taken from upcoming album 4, their first album for Gibson Records. The release follows The River Was Rising, which was released in October, and Fill My World, which followed In December.

"This one was written pretty much on the fly, and in the spirit of the energy of the whole album 4," says Slash. "You can’t overthink something like this song, because it kills the spirit. When we got into pre-production, Call Off The Dogs came together fairly quickly – just jam it and that's basically it. And it was probably the last thing that we recorded in the studio."

“Call Off The Dogs has that up-tempo vibe that helps elevate a record in a lot of ways, especially for rock fans," adds Myles Kennedy. "They want those songs. We needed a chorus section for it, so I messed with it a bit and sent it to Slash, and he took it to the next level and made it his own. Lyrically, it’s about that point where you wave the white flag and give in to someone after being pursued relentlessly.”

