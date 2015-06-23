Slash criticises ‘faceless’ digital age

Slash says he still prefers the sound quality of vinyl and says digital distribution has made music “faceless.”

But the former Guns N’ Roses guitarist is still excited to see how the situation develops in the future.

He tells BitTorrent: “I think there’s something to be said for the sound quality on vinyl. I still record to tape because I think it sounds so much better. I’m waiting to see when digital is going to be able to develop a similar tonal quality as vinyl.”

He reports that vinyl packaging makes purchasing an album “more personable” and adds: “Now the packaging is gone and people are recording from their laptops and their phones.

“It’s drastically changed and become much more convenient and immediate, but it’s become faceless at the same time. I’m excited to see how this changes in the future.”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators released Live At The Roxy last week and played a set at Download earlier this month. They continue their tour tonight in Italy.

Slash features in the latest edition of Classic Rock – available in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

