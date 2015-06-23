Slash criticises ‘faceless’ digital age

Slash says he still prefers the sound quality of vinyl and says digital distribution has made music “faceless.”
But the former Guns N’ Roses guitarist is still excited to see how the situation develops in the future.
He tells BitTorrent: “I think there’s something to be said for the sound quality on vinyl. I still record to tape because I think it sounds so much better. I’m waiting to see when digital is going to be able to develop a similar tonal quality as vinyl.”
He reports that vinyl packaging makes purchasing an album “more personable” and adds: “Now the packaging is gone and people are recording from their laptops and their phones.
“It’s drastically changed and become much more convenient and immediate, but it’s become faceless at the same time. I’m excited to see how this changes in the future.”
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators released Live At The Roxy last week and played a set at Download earlier this month. They continue their tour tonight in Italy.
Slash features in the latest edition of Classic Rock – available in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Tour dates
Jun 23: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy
Jun 24: Milan Fiera Arena, Italy
Jun 26: Zagreb Salata Open Air, Croatia
Jun 28: Bucharest Arnele Romane, Romania
Jun 29: Sofia Hristo Bostev Hall, Bulgaria
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 02: Vienna Castle Clam, Austria
Jul 04: Vernier Arena Geneve, Switzerland
Jul 05: Nice Theatre De Verdure, France
Jul 07: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain
Jul 08: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain
Jul 10: Aix Les Bains Musiliac Festival, France
Sep 19: Clark Food Truck And Rock Carnival, NJ
Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY