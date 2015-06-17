Classic Rock 212: on sale now

Classic Rock 212 also features Status Quo, The Sonics, Matthew Trippe, B.B.King, Ash, Ducks Deluxe, Primus, Slash, Joe Satriani, James Taylor… and a FREE, 15-track CD.

Features

Status Quo They’re retiring! No they’re not! Yes they are! We join boogie rock’s own Morecambe & Wise on the road as they bicker over their future… or lack of it.

The Sonics It’s been 38 years since their last album, but the Seattle garagerock frontiersmen are back – older, wiser, but still “screaming our lungs out”.

Matthew Trippe “I think he believed he really was Nikki Sixx.” The strange, sad story of rock’s most infamous dopplegänger.

BB King The life and times of the late, great blues legend, with help from Slash, Buddy Guy and Joe Bonamassa.

Ash The former teenage upstarts look back on the trail of carnage they left during their roller-coaster 20-year-career – and the best way of avoiding a broken neck when you fall off a tour bus.

Britrock It was 20(ish) years ago today… Members of Therapy?, Terrorvision, The Wildhearts and 3 Colours Red recall the triumph and foolishness of the last great British rock scene.

Ducks Deluxe ‘A pint of lager and a packet of nuts…’ How the great lost band of the pub rock era snatched defeat from the jaws of victory – and inadvertently helped invent punk along the way.

Frank Zappa He tore up rock’s rulebook in the 60s with The Mothers Of Invention. And the 70s found the art-rock pioneer taking music to another dimension entirely.

What’s on your free CD

If you’re looking for trouble, these are the bands to hear on this collection inspired by our cover star’s raucous rock’n’rollin’. Includes The Fallen State, Witch Doctor, Butch County, Oldfield Victory, Communication Killer, and many more of the best, high-voltage bands you don’t already know.

Regulars

The Dirt Are festivals in crisis? The people in the know speak… Black Stone Cherry and Halestorm announce a joint tour… say hello to Left Lane Cruiser and Biters, welcome back Graham Parker, Paradise Lost and Davy O’List, and it’s the long adieu to Rainbow’s Craig Gruber and soul icon Ben E King…

Raw Power The Tascam hand-held recorder – ideal for recording your riffs on the move. Or even sneakily recording gigs; not that we’re condoning that sort of behaviour.

The Stories Behind The Song: Joe Satriani How the world’s most unlikely six-string hero helped revolutionise 80s guitar playing with the title track of his second album, Surfing With The Alien.

Q&A: James Taylor The Laureate of Laurel Canyon soundtracked the dawn of the 70s before getting sidelined by smack. Now he’s back with his first album in 13 years.

Reviews New albums from Neil Young, Biters, Goatsnake, Cradle Of Filth, RavenEye, Richard Thompson, Paradise Lost, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis… Reissues from Genesis, Rush, The Damned, The Groundhogs, Trapeze, Tony Banks, Dokken, Silvechair, Nashville Pussy… DVDs, films and books on The Who, Tarja, Dennis Dunaway, Rick Buckler… Live reviews of Toto, Fleetwood Mac, 10cc, Paul McCartney…

Buyer’s Guide: Primus Elasticated bass? Warped vocals? A sense of humour that makes Monty Python look like Mrs Brown’s Boys? It can only be one band: Les Claypool’s funk-metal loons.

Lives previews Gig previews from Eddie & The Hot Rods, Butch Walker and Anvil, plus full listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Slash The confessions of the former Guns N’ Roses man – reluctant celebrity and online dinosaur hunter.

**If your newsagent isn’t selling issue 212 of Classic Rock, you can order it online. **

**Alternatively, you can download the Classic Rock magazine app from iTunes. **