Slash: Live At The Roxy

Live At The Roxy is one of three shows Slash played in September 2014 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, a mini tour that also took in the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.

This set features material from Slash’s solo albums, including Ghost, with a couple of Guns N’ Roses’ more possessive numbers – Sweet Child O’ Mine and You Could Be Mine – as sweeteners.

Like AC/DC or Lemmy, Slash is a force of rock’n’roll nature, a silent on-stage presence not unlike wrestling’s The Undertaker. Kennedy is a capable vocalist (and no mean guitarist) but genially aware he’s second fiddle here.

The whole gig feels good-natured, intimate and perhaps too much of a testimony to just what well-policed, detoxified affairs gigs are these days. There’s no smoking and no smokin’; no real sense of the down and dirty, or electric dangerous, or kicking over of the stacks. Not Slash’s fault, of course, but Live At The Roxy feels closer to a recital than a riot./o:p