Slam Dunk reveal headliners and first wave of 2019 artists

Organisers of the UK’s Slam Dunk festival have announced the headliner along with the first wave of bands who will play at next year’s event.

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on May 25, 2019, at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, with Slam Dunk South happening the following day at Hatfield Park, Hatfield.

All Time Low have been confirmed as the first headliners – and they’ll be joined by NOFX, New Found Glory, Waterparks, Story Of The Year, Gallows, Mad Caddies and Silverstein.

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth says: “There’s been a bit of an An Time Low drought in the UK recently, so we thought it best to come back and tear shit up with some rad bands. Bring your life jackets.”

Story Of The Year’s Ryan Phillips adds: “We are crazy stoked for Slam Dunk, especially since we haven't been to the UK in ages!

“We're itching to get over there and jam some tracks from our latest album Wolves, so get ready to have your face melted off and have all of your beer drunk by us dummies.”

Further artists will be announced in due course. Keep your eyes peeled on the official festival website.