Slam Dunk 2014 Reveals First Names

There are some shit-hot names in the first announcements for Slam Dunk 2014.
As well as modern metalcore heavyweights like Bury Tomorrow and I Killed The Prom Queen, there’s also the likes of stage-recking heroes Letlive, deathcore favourites The Devil Wears Prada and melodic hardcore crew The Ghost Inside.
The full list of names in the first announcement is as follows:
The All American Rejects
Canterbury
Letlive.
Bury Tomorrow
The Ghost Inside
The Devil Wears Prada
I Killed The Prom Queen
Caliban
Crown The Empire
Goldfinger
Zebrahead
Fandangle
H20
I Am The Avalanche
Real Friends
Neck Deep
Decade
Slam Dunk 2014 takes place across three venues in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton, on the following dates:
Saturday 24th May: Slam Dunk Festival North. Leeds University.
Sunday 25th May: Slam Dunk Festival South. The Forum, Hertfordshire.
Monday 26th May: Slam Dunk Festival Midlands. Wolverhampton Civic.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb 14) from www.slamdunkmusic.com, with plenty more bands to come.