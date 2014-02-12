Slam Dunk 2014 Reveals First Names

There are some shit-hot names in the first announcements for Slam Dunk 2014.

As well as modern metalcore heavyweights like Bury Tomorrow and I Killed The Prom Queen, there’s also the likes of stage-recking heroes Letlive, deathcore favourites The Devil Wears Prada and melodic hardcore crew The Ghost Inside.

The full list of names in the first announcement is as follows:

The All American Rejects

Canterbury

Letlive.

Bury Tomorrow

The Ghost Inside

The Devil Wears Prada

I Killed The Prom Queen

Caliban

Crown The Empire

Goldfinger

Zebrahead

Fandangle

H20

I Am The Avalanche

Real Friends

Neck Deep

Decade

Slam Dunk 2014 takes place across three venues in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton, on the following dates:

Saturday 24th May: Slam Dunk Festival North. Leeds University.

Sunday 25th May: Slam Dunk Festival South. The Forum, Hertfordshire.

Monday 26th May: Slam Dunk Festival Midlands. Wolverhampton Civic.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb 14) from www.slamdunkmusic.com, with plenty more bands to come.