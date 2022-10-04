Slade prepare for World Cup with bonkers new video for 1978 single Give Us A Goal

With the football World Cup due to get underway next month in Qatar, glam rock kingpins Slade have released a timely new video for their 1978 single and "unofficial World Cup anthem" Give Us A Goal.

Give Us A Goal was originally released as a non-album single in February 1978, four months ahead of that year's World Cup tournament in Argentina, an event the England team failed to qualify for. The band also shot a video for the song, which featured Slade playing in front of the crowd at Brighton & Hove Albion's Gladstone Ground, as well as having a kick-about with the team.

"We were actually playing with the Brighton team and they kicked the shit out of us," frontman Noddy Holder recalled in 1991. "Alan Mullery was the manager at the time and he was shouting to the team from the sidelines, 'Let them have a kick!'. And I had to take a penalty at one point and could I get the ball in the net? I must have tried ten times and in the end the goalie was rolling on the floor pissing himself laughing."

The new lyric video finds Holder, Dave Lee, Jim Lea and Don Powell appearing as animated figures, cut with footage from modern fixtures. Both videos are below.

This year, England are scheduled to begin their pursuit of the title against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, hoping to repeat the success of the Lionesses, who triumphed at this year's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament in July.

"Good luck to England in the soon-to-be 2022 world cup!" exclaims Holder. And if he's watched the recent Nations League games, he knows they'll need it.