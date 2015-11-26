Trending

Sky release Troika TV clip

View performance from 1983 BBC appearance featured on Cadmium CD/DVD reissue

A video of Sky’s performance of Troika from 1983 has been released.

The track features on their EP of the same name, out on December 4.

The live clip was filmed for UK BBC TV programme The Val Doonican Christmas Show, and features on the CD/DVD reissue of the band’s Cadmium album, which was released earlier this year.

Prior to the Troika EP launch, a 2CD collection entitled Toccata will be issued on Friday (November 27). It features the best of guitarists John Williams and Kevin Peek, keyboardists Steve Gray and Francis Monkman, bassist Herbie Flowers and percussionist Tristan Fry.

Both Troika and Toccata are available for pre-order.

Troika tracklist

  1. Troika (short version)
  2. Why Don’t We
  3. Troika (extended version)
  4. The Fool on the Hill

Toccata tracklist

CD1

  1. Westway
  2. Cannonball
  3. Carillon
  4. Danza
  5. Dies Irae
  6. Toccata
  7. Fifo
  8. Hotta
  9. Dance Of The Little Fairies
  10. Vivaldi
  11. The Grace
  12. Chiropodie No.1
  13. Sarabande
  14. Connecting Rooms

CD2

  1. My Giselle
  2. Masquerade
  3. Ride Of The Valkyries
  4. Fantasia
  5. The Animals (Live)
  6. A Girl In Winter
  7. Fayre
  8. Troika
  9. The Boy From Dundee
  10. Fool On The Hill
  11. The Great Balloon Race
  12. Desperate For Your Love
  13. Peter’s Wedding
  14. Night Sky
  15. KP II (Single Version)
  16. Come Sweet May
  17. Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: Romanza