Sky release Troika TV clip

A video of Sky’s performance of Troika from 1983 has been released.

The track features on their EP of the same name, out on December 4.

The live clip was filmed for UK BBC TV programme The Val Doonican Christmas Show, and features on the CD/DVD reissue of the band’s Cadmium album, which was released earlier this year.

Prior to the Troika EP launch, a 2CD collection entitled Toccata will be issued on Friday (November 27). It features the best of guitarists John Williams and Kevin Peek, keyboardists Steve Gray and Francis Monkman, bassist Herbie Flowers and percussionist Tristan Fry.

Both Troika and Toccata are available for pre-order.

Troika tracklist

Troika (short version) Why Don’t We Troika (extended version) The Fool on the Hill

Toccata tracklist

CD1

Westway Cannonball Carillon Danza Dies Irae Toccata Fifo Hotta Dance Of The Little Fairies Vivaldi The Grace Chiropodie No.1 Sarabande Connecting Rooms

CD2