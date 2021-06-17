Skindred’s Benji Webbe gets hyped for Download Pilot on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

On the new Metal Hammer Podcast, Merl chats to the one and only Benji Webbe from Skindred! We find out what Benji has been up to in lockdown, what prompted his son to put him on a strict, life-changing new regime, why he returned to Earache Records with Skindred over 20 years since first joining them with Dub War and what prompts Disturbed mainman David Draiman to text him at least once a year.

Oh, and we get hyped for Download Pilot Festival! Benji tells us which bands he's looking forward to seeing live, and why he'll always have time for the Bullet For My Valentine boys.

