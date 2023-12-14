Skindred, Arlo Parks and Young Fathers among nominees for Best Alternative Music Act at the 2024 MOBO Awards

Skindred, Arlo Parks and Young Fathers have been included among the nominees for the Best Alternative Music Act at the 2024 MOBO Awards.

The three will battle it out with Kid Bookie, Alt Blk Era and Deijuvhs in the category, held in association with Marshall, which was initiated at the 25th staging of the UK's biggest and most prestigious celebration of black music and culture, held on November 30, 2022: Bob Vylan took home the first ever award in the category.



Little Simz and Stormzy have both received 4 nominations for the 2024 Awards, which will be staged at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7.

Simz has been nominated for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album of the Year, Video of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act. Stormzy is nominated for Best Male Act, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.



PinkPantheress, RAYE, Central Cee and J Hus each have three nominations.



The eligibility period for the 26th MOBO Awards is from September 1, 2022 – August 31, 2023.



MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE, says, “We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more. Since 1996, we've celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music. This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive!”

