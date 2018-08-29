Skindred announce massive UK winter tour

Skindred have announced a 25-date UK tour in support of this year’s Big Tings album.

The ragga-rock pioneers start their tour, titled That’s My Jam after their latest single, in Coventry on October 31 and wrap it up nearly two months later in Leicester on December 22.

Says drummer Arya Goggin: “Whenever we announce a UK tour we get posts from fans saying why are you not playing here, so we thought in acknowledgement of this we would try and play everywhere. Hopefully we will be able to add some Irish shows to the calendar too just to complete the run.

“It’s not just about playing in the six or seven biggest cities, it is about getting out there and playing some of the smaller towns which are often starved of shows and often these make for some of the best shows we have played.”

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale on at 10am on Friday August 31.

Skindred released their seventh album, Big Tings, earlier this year via Napalm Records. It reached the UK Top 30.

The first single from the album, Machine, featured Reef frontman Gary Stringer and former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

Oct 31: Coventry Empire

Nov 01: Carlisle Brickyard

Nov 02: Newcastle University SU

Nov 03: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 04: Aberdeen Unit 51

Nov 09: Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Nov 10: Exeter Lemon Grove

Nov 11: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Nov 15: Buckley Tivoli

Nov 16: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 17: Bedford Esquires

Nov 18: Swansea Sin City

Nov 22: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 23: York Fibbers

Nov 24: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 29: Hull Asylum

Nov 30: Lincoln Engine Shed

Dec 01: Sheffield Winterrocks Festival

Dec 07: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 13: Frome Cheese & Grain

Dec 14: Northampton Roadmender

Dec 15: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 20: Cambridge Junction

Dec 21: Oxford 02 Academy

Dec 22: Leicester O2 Academy