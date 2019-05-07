Skid Row will release the next chapter of their United World Rebellion trilogy this year

Skid Row will release the final instalment of their United World Rebellion trilogy later this year.

The band have just signed a deal with Golden Robot Records for the record, which will be the follow-up to 2014’s Rise Of The Damnation Army – and will be Skid Row’s studio debut for frontman ZP Theart.

The former Dragonforce frontman was brought into the fold following the 2015 departure of Tony Harnell.

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan says: “We are beyond excited to announce that we have signed with Golden Robot Records. The label is the perfect balance between old-school way of thinking with digital age sensibilities.

“We can think of no better company to release our third chapter of United World Rebellion and our first record with ZP.”

Golden Robot Entertainment group founder and president Mark Alexander-Erber adds: “We are honoured to welcome Skid Row to the GRR family. They have always remained true to their fans with authenticity and passion.

“We are more than excited to be part of their next chapter and journey with a brand new album!”

No firm release date for the new record has been announced, but it will arrive in late 2019.

Skid Row have a handful of dates lined up across the US later this month and they’ll return to Europe throughout June and July.