Skid Row are the Damned

Skid Row have released a lyric video for their track We Are The Damned.

It’s taken from their second in a series of EPs, Rise Of The Damnation Army – United World Rebellion: Chapter Two, set for launch on August 4 via Megaforce.

Guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo recently vowed the five latest tracks would show the band at their best, saying: “We seem to be at our best when we’re faced with adversity. It’s us against the world again, and by ‘us’ I mean the band and the fans who stick by us.”

Tracklist