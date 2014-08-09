Skid Row are the Damned

Skid Row have released a lyric video for their track We Are The Damned.
It’s taken from their second in a series of EPs, Rise Of The Damnation Army – United World Rebellion: Chapter Two, set for launch on August 4 via Megaforce.
Guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo recently vowed the five latest tracks would show the band at their best, saying: “We seem to be at our best when we’re faced with adversity. It’s us against the world again, and by ‘us’ I mean the band and the fans who stick by us.”
Tracklist
We Are The Damned
Give It The Gun
Catch Your Fall
Damnation Army
Zero Day
Sheer Heart Attack (Queen cover)
Rats In The Cellar (Aerosmith cover)