Sixx AM singer in behind-the-scenes studio clip

Sixx AM singer James Michael has given fans an insight into the recording of the band’s track Rise.

The song is the opening track on the group’s upcoming album Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1 and, according to the vocalist, represents a style Sixx AM have never attempted before.

As well as singing with the band, Michael produced the record and has been behind the desk for a string of rock and pop artists. The video is the first in a series in which Michael hopes to give fans a better idea of how songs come together.

Describing the opening part of Rise, he says: “One of the things that I think will strike you immediately when you hear the song is that it starts off with a big, choral vocal part. Sixx AM has never done anything like that before, so you’ll notice immediately that it’s a new, fresh sound for Sixx AM.

“The song starts with this big a cappella chorus. It sounds like a choir, but the reality is that it’s just me and Melissa, one of our background vocalists. Between she and I, we each sang probably each sang about 30 tracks of vocals and then blended them together.”

Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1, the follow-up to 2014’s Modern Vintage, is released on April 29 via Eleven Seven Music.

Sixx AM Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1 tracklist