Sixx AM drum up positive vibes for Modern Vintage

DJ Ashba says Sixx AM's upcoming third album was improved by the addition of live drums in favour of programmed beats.

The band – led by Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and featuring Ashba on guitar and James Michael on vocals – release Modern Vintage on October 7 via Eleven Seven Music.

And the addition of In This Moment drummer Jeff Fabb – who has also performed live with Black Label Society – made a big difference to the recording sessions, according to GNR man DJ Ashba.

Ashba tells Legendary Rock Interviews: “Jeff Fabb is an incredible drummer. It was a lot of fun to work with him and we were really happy to have him on the record.

“It was the first album where we actually felt it was important to capture that big album vibe we were going after. To bring in a live drummer, it really made a huge difference, you know, it gave the whole entire album and songs a new breath of fresh air which was really cool.”

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was expected to guest on Modern Vintage, with Nikki Sixx himself saying he was excited at the prospect of working with Hawkins. However, Ashba confirmed there were no other guest appearances on the record other than Fabb’s.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are planning to spend much of 2015 on tour, according to Ashba.