Guns N’ Roses will tour next year

Guns N’ Roses guitarist DJ Ashba says the band are planning “quite a bit of touring” next year.

Ashba, who previously said he enjoyed the unpredictably of playing live with Guns N’ Roses because it helped make the shows exciting, also reveals work on material for the follow-up to 2008’s Chinese Democracy is well under way – and says frontman Axl Rose has two albums worth of tracks ready.

He tells Legendary Rock Interviews: “We are planning on doing quite a bit of touring this coming year.

“The focus is getting in a studio and putting together what we all feel is the best Guns N’ Roses record. Lack of material is not an issue – we have tonnes of stuff and Axl has two full albums that he’s recorded.

“He played me a bunch of songs and they’re incredible.”

He continues: “I can’t wait to get in and dive into those. I’ve written tonnes of songs and demoed a bunch of stuff – it’s just a matter of getting in and sifting through the piles of material.”

Ashba is also part of of Sixx AM, who release third studio outing Modern Vintage on October 7 – and he says he, along with frontman James Michael and bassist Nikki Sixx were inspired by their old vinyl collection.

He adds: “I believe all our albums have been incredibly diverse but this one more so than the last two. We didn’t have a template to follow, it was a completely open canvas.

“We went back and pulled out all of our old vinyl and started listening Queen, E.L.O, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and all these great artists from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“They were incredibly diverse and not one song was the same. That became the inspiration and we wanted to capture that spirit of what was so magical about how people made albums back then.”