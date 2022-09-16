Simon McBride joins Deep Purple full-time, band say he's "up there with the greats"

Deep Purple have announced that guitarist Simon McBride, who stepped into Steve Morse's shoes when he announced his departure from the band in July, will be joining them on a permanent basis.

Morse originally announced he was going on hiatus from Deep Purple in April, to look after his wife Janine, who is battling cancer.

“We are thrilled that Simon has agreed to join," say the band in a statement. "Simon’s playing is up there with the greats. Of course, Steve can’t be replaced, the same as Ritchie, and Steve has a long legacy with Deep Purple. In Simon we have not found a replacement, but an extraordinarily talented and exciting guitarist in his own right.

"The reception from audiences over the Summer has already been great and we are looking forward to the forthcoming dates in the UK and Europe across the rest of the year. It is clear that Simon also holds great respect for those before him. We are all excited for what the years to come hold for the band."

“I'm very happy to be asked to join the band," says McBride. "At the start of the pandemic if someone would have said to me that I was going to be the new guitarist in Deep Purple I would have just laughed, but here we are and it's happening.

"Deep Purple has a history of great guitarists so I’m very honoured to be asked to be part of that. They are all amazing musicians and more importantly, I have become very good friends with the guys so I can't wait to continue touring and even perhaps some writing and recording."

Deep Purple's European tour kicks off on October 1 in Trondheim, Norway. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Deep Purple European Tour 2022

Oct 01: Trondheim Spektrum, Norway

Oct 02: Alesund Sbm Arena, Norway

Oct 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Oct 06: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden

Oct 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 09: Luxembourg Rokhal, Luxembourg

Oct 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Oct 12: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 14: Stuttgart @Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan The Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 20: London O2, UK

Oct 22: Glasgow Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Oct 23: Leeds FD Arena, UK

Oct 25: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 26: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 28: Lille Zenith, France

Oct 29: Dijon Zenith, France

Oct 31: Berlin Max Schmellinghalle, Germany

Nov 02: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber Arena, Germany

Nov 04: Clermont Zenith D'auvergne, France

Nov 06: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal