Simo premiere Long May you Sail

Simo have debuted a music video for their track Long May You Sail.

The song is taken from their latest album Let Love Show The Way, which was released on January 29 via Mascot Music.

Frontman Simo recently said of the work: “We live and die by the take. We don’t edit – and if there are overdubs, they’re minimal. I want it to be unaffected and pure.

“For me, the music that always resonates most is when a performance is captured. That’s what I love, and that’s what we go for.”

The band previously released tracks I’ll Always Be Around and Becky’s Last Occupation from the record.

Simo are currently touring the US, with a run of dates scheduled across Europe in April.

Feb 08: Charleston Tin Roof, SC

Feb 09: West Columbia New Brookland, SC

Feb 10: Atlanta Smith’s Olde Bar, GA

Feb 11: Birmingham WorkPlay Theatre, AL

Feb 13: Blues Music Experience at Clearwater Kapok Tree, FL

Feb 15: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise Miami, FL

Feb 23: Dosey Doe Music Cafe Conroe, TX

Feb 24: Sundown at Granada Dallas, TX

Feb 25: Austin Belmont, TX

Feb 26: Cactus Theater Lubbock, TX

Feb 27: The KTAOS Pavillion Taos, NM

Mar 01: Pub Rock Scottsdale, AZ

Mar 03: Arrowweed Lounge Laughlin, NV

Mar 05: Hollywood Hotel Cafe, CA

Mar 06: Soda Bar San Diego, CA

Mar 08: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA

Mar 09: DNA Lounge - Small Room San Francisco, CA

Mar 11: ArcataHumboldt Brews, CA

Mar 12: Bend Volcanic Theatre Pub, OR

Mar 13: Dante’s Portland, OR

Mar 14: Sunset Tavern Seattle, WA

Mar 16 Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 19: Denver Lost Lake, CO

Mar 21: Omaha Reverb Lounge , NE

Mar 24: High Noon Saloon Madison, WI

Mar 28: Double Door Chicago, IL

Mar 29: Indianapolis Rathskeller, IN

Apr 03: Paris Maroquinerie, France

Apr 05: York Basement, United Kingdom

Apr 06: Greystones Sheffield, United Kingdom

Apr 07: Barfly Camden, United Kingdom

Apr 09: Paradiso Kleine Zaal Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 11: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Apr 12: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Apr 14: Turock Essen, Germany

Apr 15: Sankt Pauli The Rock Cafe, Germany