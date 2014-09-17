Sick Of It All launch lyric promo

New York hardcore veterans Sick Of It All have issued a lyric video for DNC (Do Not Comply).

It’s taken from their forthcoming album Last Act of Defiance which launches on September 29 via Century Media. View it below.

Drummer Armand Majidi previously said the follow-up to 2010’s Based On A True Story would feature a mixture of styles while retaining a hardcore feel.

He said: “I want fans to feel that they just heard a hardcore record that has everything – from blistering speed and bouncing groove, to heavy and pounding, to bright and melodic.”

In January, the group will headline the 2015 edition of the EMP Persistence Tour across Europe, playing alongside Ignite, Walls Of Jericho, Rykers, Turn Styles, All For Nothing and Broken Teeth.

Last Act Of Defiance tracklist