Show your loved one how much you fancy them with one of six sexy as heck Def Leppard Valentine's Day cards

For any would-be lovers or people in established, loving relationships, consider this as your two-week warning.
With Valentine's Day on the horizon, it's all too easy to point at the man who's making a panicked sprint to the local petrol station on the morning of February 14 to buy some battered flowers and a card that vaguely captures any semblance of romantic sentiment.
We asked an AI chat app why this day was so significant, and it burped up the following pearl of wisdom: "Valentine's Day is important as it celebrates love and affection between intimate companions. It is typically observed on February 14th and is associated with giving gifts, such as chocolates, flowers, and cards, to express love and appreciation. The holiday has been celebrated for centuries and continues to be a significant cultural event worldwide."
Even robots can sense when a quick visit to the petrol station just won't do. But this is where rock will step in and save the day, as it does on so many occasions.
Def Leppard, whose steamy oeuvre has soundtracked many loving unions, have released their own range of Valentine's Day cards. With six separate designs to choose from – Joe, Phil, Sav, Rick, Viv and the late Steve Clark – these cards say, 'I'm organised and I'm ready for some spontaneous lovemaking'. Three of the designs feature the lads with their shirt off, for some added zing come the big day.
But don't take our word for it.
"Send some Leppard love with these classic Def Leppard valentine cards!" says the accompanying blurb at the Def Leppard Vault. "Vibrant, fun, and smoking hot, these valentines are the perfect way to show your affection."
Place your orders now and bask in a wave of giddy, tingling anticipation.
Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe: The World Tour 2023
Feb 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ, USA
Feb 11: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ, USA
Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico
Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia
Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Chile
Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil
Mar 12: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL, USA
May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK
May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany
May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany
May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary
May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland
Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic
Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland
Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway
Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy
Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal
Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain
Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland
Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK
Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland
Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).