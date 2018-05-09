Shinedown reflect on new album in studio documentary

Shinedown have released a video documentary charting the creation of their new album Attention Attention.

The follow-up to 2015’s Threat To Survival launched last week via Atlantic and takes the form of a loose concept album charting the highs and lows of the record’s protagonist.

Vocalist Brent Smith explains: “I had a really rough spot happen to me after we toured Amaryllis and I had some emotional and mental issues pop up.

“They kind of got the best of me again – but we all had to build each other back up again, and this is really a journey of those four years.”

Attention Attention was recorded at Ocean Industry Studios in Charleston, South Carolina, which is owned by the band’s bassist Eric Bass.

The album will be the last thing recorded there as Bass plans to close the studio.

Bass, who produced the record, says: “It’s not really a commercial studio – I never built it to be that. It was meant to be a living room to make records in.”

Watch the full 14-minute video below.

Shinedown are currently on the road with Five Finger Death Punch across the the US and will return to Europe this summer for further dates, including a set at the UK’s Download festival. They’ll then return to the States for a tour with Godsmack.

Find further details on the band's official website.