Shinedown announce US tour with Papa Roach and Spiritbox

Shinedown have announced an autumn US tour with Papa Roach and Spiritbox in support.

The 28-date trek extends their current Revolutions Live tour on which they are promoting last year's Planet Zero album.

The autumn dates begin in St Louis, Missouri on September 3 and end on October 20 in Denver, Colorado.

Shinedown say: "The Revolutions Live Tour is back for another round this fall along with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Don't miss out on the rock revolution. See ya out on the road!"

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 5, at 10am local time, with pre-sales launching on Wednesday, May 3.

Shinedown Autumn 2023 tour with Papa Roach and Spiritbox

Sep 03: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 04: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Sep 06: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 08: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep 09: Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway, VA

Sep 12: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 13: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 15: Ocean City Ocean City Bike Fest, MD

Sep 16: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 19: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Sep 21: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Sep 23: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 24: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 26: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Sep 27: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 29: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Sep 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 03: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Oct 05: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 06: Allen Credit Union of Texas Event Center, TX

Oct 08: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Oct 15: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 17: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Oct 19: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 20: Denver Ball Arena, CO