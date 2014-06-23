Shields and MBV set to record EP

My Bloody Valentine will go into the studio to record a new EP this winter, according to frontman Kevin Shields.

The band released mbv in 2013 – their first album in 21 years – and are set to get to work on new material in uncharacteristically quick fashion.

Their second album, Loveless, took so long and cost so much to record, it reportedly almost bankrupt their label Creation in 1991. It came on the back of their groundbreaking debut Isn’t Anything.

Shields tells NME: “We plan on going into the studio October/November time.”