Shep Gordon stops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's the Friday after payday, so you know what that means? We can all get really drunk and pretend money isn't a problem. But before you turn your liver into paté, stick on the Metal Hammer Radio Show to get you in the party mood.

Tonight we’re joined by showbiz Svengali, and the man who gave the world Alice Cooper – Shep Gordon. And we’re spinning a load of tracks from Hatebreed’s debut album to get your blood pumping.

Plus we’re gonna be slaying your ears with Slipknot, Metallica, King 810, Amon Amarth, The Plasmatics and Savage Messiah.

But that’s not all, we’re also talking about dating website OKCupid. The site has recently revealed that it experimented on its users, including putting the ‘wrong’ people together just to see if they could connect. This obviously got us thinking…

What’s the worst date you’ve ever been on? Phil’s mate climbed out of the toilet window between courses. Fact.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.