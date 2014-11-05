Sharon Osbourne’s depression battle

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she’s been struggling with depression for 16 years.

The wife and manager of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne was last night named VIP Of The Year at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour gala event in Los Angeles. Ozzy’s debut solo release Blizzard Of Ozz won the Classic Album Award.

Sharon said during an edition of her TV chat show The Talk: “16 years I’ve been on medication. Some days are better than others. Some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and not do a damn thing – except rot.”

Meanwhile, husband Ozzy will also pick up the Global Icon gong at the MTV European Music Awards in Glasgow this weekend. He recently revealed Black Sabbath’s next album and tour would be their last, and later added that drummer Bill Ward’s potential return to the band would be down to Sharon.