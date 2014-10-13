Ozzy to be named MTV Global Icon

Ozzy Osbourne is to be given the Global Icon Award at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow.

The Black Sabbath frontman will be honoured at the event at the SSE Hydro venue on November 9. It will be aired live on MTV channels around the world.

Ozzy is the fifth recipient of the award, after Bon Jovi, Queen, Whitney Houston and Eminem. His fame reached new levels when reality show The Osbournes was launched on MTV in 2002.

On the award winner, MTV say: “He’s a multi platinum-selling superstar. He’s a Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He’s a reality TV pioneer. He’s a living legend. And now, he’s a Global Icon.

“We’re mad about this ‘Madman’ and can’t wait for him to collect this much deserved prize at the 2014 MTV EMA, live from Glasgow on November 9.”

He released career-spanning retrospective Memoirs Of A Madman earlier this month.