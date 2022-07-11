Watch Taylor Hawkins' 16 year old son play Foo Fighters' My Hero in tribute to his late father

Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Oliver Shane, paid tribute to his late father last week in California by sitting in with a local covers band to play drums on a cover of Foo Fighters' My Hero.

The 16-year-old joined The Alive at a Laguna Beach block party held to celebrate the Fourth of July, with the band later thanking the local police force on social media for not shutting down their rooftop performance.

A clip of Hawkins' cameo with the band was subsequently posted on TikTok, with the caption: “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad. The hawk would’ve been proud.”

Watch the clip below:

My Hero was recorded for Foo Fighters 1997 album The Colour And The Shape.



Last month, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family announced two September tribute concerts to "celebrate the memory and music of a rock legend": the shows will take place on September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, ex Nirvana basssist Krist Novoselic, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass, Wolfgang Van Halen and more are set to perform at the London concert, while P!NK. Kiss bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette and The Struts frontman Luke Spiller have confirmed appearances at the LA show,

Taylor Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was in Bogotá ready to perform with Foo Fighters at the Estéreo Picnic festival.

In a statement released on social media at the time, the band said, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."